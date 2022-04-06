Greschner

Bluebirds took a beating down south last year, meaning many birdhouses in our area were empty or filled by other species. Populations should begin to bounce back this year. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)

I’m scrambling again. A bluebird house, my first effort at bluebird box construction a dozen years ago, is on the garage floor in pieces, in need of repair. It’s a fixer-upper waiting for me to fix ‘er up.

I best take to the task. Bluebirds are winging north. My past birding journals show that the feathered beauties of our summer fields most often arrive in these parts before April 15.

