...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Iron, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on
Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Bluebirds took a beating down south last year, meaning many birdhouses in our area were empty or filled by other species. Populations should begin to bounce back this year. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)
I’m scrambling again. A bluebird house, my first effort at bluebird box construction a dozen years ago, is on the garage floor in pieces, in need of repair. It’s a fixer-upper waiting for me to fix ‘er up.
I best take to the task. Bluebirds are winging north. My past birding journals show that the feathered beauties of our summer fields most often arrive in these parts before April 15.
