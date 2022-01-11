A first-day Hike was held Jan. 1 on the North Country National Scenic Trail in Copper Falls State Park. The event was co-sponsored by the Chequamegon Chapter and Friends of Copper Falls State Park and had 11 attendees willing to brave the cold.
Each year Wisconsinites join the thousands of people across the nation to kick off the new year by hiking at state parks, forests or trails on New Year’s Day. These hikes provide a way for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature. For many it has become a cherished tradition. This was the 11th year the local event has been held.
This year’s participants started at the Loon Lake Beach parking lot and snowshoed/hiked the North Country National Scenic Trail through beautiful hardwood and pine forests. Ellie Williams and Colleen Matula led the hike.
“Colleen Matula and I schemed and cooked this one up,” Williams said. “She did the lion's share of the organizing, treats and even a fire! I handed out the last of 2021 NCTA scarves. We were a hardy group who snowshoed/hiked from the Loon Lake Beach parking lot to the North Campground along the NCT...two miles to log for the 2022 100-Mile Challenge!”
The Chequamegon Chapter of the North Country Trail Association builds and maintains the portion of the premier NCT that begins on County Highway A, just south of Iron River, WI and ending in Copper Falls State Park near Mellen. For more information about the Chequamegon Chapter, visit www.northcountrytrail.org/che
Information provided by the Chequamegon Chapter of the North Country Trail Association.
