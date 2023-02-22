sarahs column

(Contributed photo by Melani Marfeld from Pixabay)

It's hard to believe when you live up here, but in some parts of the U.S. this time of year is considered early spring. And our summer songbird and waterfowl friends are already on the move, so I suppose for them the seasons are already changing. Those trumpeter swans that are already here probably consider any time they can find a place to swim to be spring regardless of the actual weather. For the rest of us, there's still plenty of time to enjoy cold-weather activities and check out some birds that are here and active during the winter.

Northern goshawks are another one of those birds that live in the far north (or at higher elevations) but every so often move out of their range when their food sources become scarce. Northern goshawks can be found as far south as Tennessee and Arkansas in years when ruffed grouse and snowshoe hares are at the ebb of their population cycles; they also live year-round in the Sierra Madre mountains in Mexico, where they tend to stay put. Up here we can enjoy them, or avoid them (we'll get to that part) all year.

Sarah Morris

