Golden eagle

Golden eagles are similar in size to bald eagles and can be confused with immature bald eagles who lack a white head and tail.

When Ryan Brady initiated a spring raptor count at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center while a student at Northland College in 1999, his ornithology professor, Dick Verch, had never documented a golden eagle near Ashland.

The first bird Ryan spotted, on the very first day, showed the slightly V-shaped silhouette, small dark head and dark tail of a migrating golden eagle. Both birders were thrilled. In the second year of the project, Ryan counted almost 50 golden eagles during the spring migration season. In Duluth, the West Skyline Hawk Count spotted 41 GOEA in a single day on March 17, 2022. (GOEA is the alpha code for golden eagles. Alpha codes are abbreviations of bird names employed by ornithologists as shorthand.)

Driftless of CLayton County, 1-17-22

The best chance to see golden eagles in Northern Wisconsin is during spring migration. Contributed photo by Larry Stone.

