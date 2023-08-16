SarahsColumn1.jpg

The famous Chapel Rock formation in the U.P. has been photographed for postcards and mementos for more than a century. Hikers can get a close-up look, especially on windy days that make a boat trip to the spectacle a dodgy proposition.

 Contributed photo by Sarah Morris

A couple of weeks ago I was over in the Upper Peninsula visiting some of my favorite areas and had been hoping to get a look at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore from the water. Unfortunately, I get seasick easily and the scenic cruise staff warned of 4-foot seas and that, "if you think you're going to get seasick, you will get seasick." I didn't trust that my over-the-counter Dramamine would do the trick for those conditions so I postponed the boat trip.

Sarah Morris

Fortunately this wasn't my first experience with this amazing jewel of the National Park Service; a few years back I had a chance to hike a trail loop with some spectacular scenery there. Moderately fit folks who don't mind a couple of days' worth of rustic experiences may want to make the trip to Munising to see it for themselves.

The water of Lake Superior can me mistaken for the aqua hues of the Caribbean along the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Mosquito Beach is misnamed; it's more of a rock shelf than a sand shore. Regardless, it offers tremendous views of the lake.
  

