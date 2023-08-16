...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Duluth MN
to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The famous Chapel Rock formation in the U.P. has been photographed for postcards and mementos for more than a century. Hikers can get a close-up look, especially on windy days that make a boat trip to the spectacle a dodgy proposition.
A couple of weeks ago I was over in the Upper Peninsula visiting some of my favorite areas and had been hoping to get a look at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore from the water. Unfortunately, I get seasick easily and the scenic cruise staff warned of 4-foot seas and that, "if you think you're going to get seasick, you will get seasick." I didn't trust that my over-the-counter Dramamine would do the trick for those conditions so I postponed the boat trip.
Fortunately this wasn't my first experience with this amazing jewel of the National Park Service; a few years back I had a chance to hike a trail loop with some spectacular scenery there. Moderately fit folks who don't mind a couple of days' worth of rustic experiences may want to make the trip to Munising to see it for themselves.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.