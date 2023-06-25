...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds will blow dense fog from
Lake Superior into inland portions of the south shore this
evening through tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The author with one of the Apache trout she is studying in the mountains of Arizona over the summer.
This week I, Mark's daughter Selina, am taking over the column to fill you all in with recent life updates and new developments in my education/professional development.
Today my Dad flew into Schultz Lake in Ontario, Canada while meanwhile I am 1,400 miles to the southwest near Whiteriver, Arizona sitting outside with a temperature of 79 but UV index of 10. I am here for the summer working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a member of the Apache Trout Conservation crew, but I will get into more of those details later on.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.