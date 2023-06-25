MAIN

The author with one of the Apache trout she is studying in the mountains of Arizona over the summer. 

 Contributed photo

This week I, Mark's daughter Selina, am taking over the column to fill you all in with recent life updates and new developments in my education/professional development.

Today my Dad flew into Schultz Lake in Ontario, Canada while meanwhile I am 1,400 miles to the southwest near Whiteriver, Arizona sitting outside with a temperature of 79 but UV index of 10. I am here for the summer working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a member of the Apache Trout Conservation crew, but I will get into more of those details later on.  

pose with sturgeon.jpeg

The author (left) isn't working only with trout during her summer project. It also involves researching sturgeon. 
gastric lavage.jpeg

The author squirts water into a trout's mouth to get it to regurgitate its lunch. 

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments