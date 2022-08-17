You don’t have to travel to Florida or Mexico to enjoy the feel of sand between your toes. Take a hike along the shore of Chequamegon Bay near Bayview and you can wander the beach, hunt for agates or enjoy views of coastal wetlands. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
There's still a little bit of summer left to get outside and enjoy what this area has to offer and take advantage of the remaining warm days. Most people don't associate Lake Superior with "fun in the sun" and I think that's too bad. The South Shore is an underrated summer destination, with lots of terrific scenery and beaches. Most of these beaches are well-known and popular for rock-picking, but folks looking for a traditional toes-in-the-sand experience need look no further than Chequamegon Bay and the Bayfield Peninsula.
One of our local sandy beaches offers not only great swimming and views, but a nice beach hike and a great chance to visit and learn more about coastal wetlands and estuarine habitats. Bayview Park north of Washburn (not to be confused with the Bayview municipal park in Ashland) is a lovely little spot with lots of peach-colored sand and a fantastic view of Madeline, Basswood, and Long islands. The water in July and August is usually warm enough for swimming or floaty toys and although the beach is still narrow with the lake's water level being high, it has come down and there's room to spread out with your beach blankets and chairs to the south of the park entrance. I think the beach's best feature is its uninterrupted length.
