6-10-2022 aspen catkin 2.jpg

The green fruits on this aspen catkin have split open to release their tiny seeds—each surrounded by a tuft of fluff that will carry it away on the breeze. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone)

Just back from a hike and eager to see what my camera recorded, I plugged my memory card into the computer. I thought I’d captured nodding trillium in just the right light, and I knew my photos of columbine were well-framed between two trees. I’d done my best to focus on a tiny spider hiding among the bright, pollen-filled anthers of a white trillium.

But zooming in on these photos, I noticed something wrong: each of these flowers was fuzzy. No, it wasn’t a faulty autofocus, the images were pretty sharp. It’s just that the flowers were truly covered in fuzz.

6-10-2022 fuzzy columbine.jpg

This columbine flower is covered in aspen fuzz. It’s all over the woods right now! (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)

