greschner

Canada geese visit a harvested field as falling snow swallows corn stubble on the cusp of the winter solstice, when daylight begins getting longer every day. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)

 

The winter solstice is a misnomer of sorts, arriving more than a month after snow and cold first showed up on the doorstep, and several weeks after meteorological winter began on December’s first day. By contrast, the summer solstice and the equinoxes of spring and autumn oftentimes issue in those seasons.

But the winter solstice, the astronomical start of winter, shows up for the sledding party a bit late. That can be deflating for those who struggle with winter, for it suggests the cold journey is just beginning even if we haven’t felt warm outside for some time.

Dave Greschner mug

Dave Greschner

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments