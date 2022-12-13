...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
Lava-colored monarch butterflies float through a sunlit gap in Sierra Chincua Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary, while across the valley another volcanic peak rises to hold more of these overwintering pilgrims in a favorable microclimate. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)
Volcanoes welcomed us as we descended into Mexico City. Their mountainous, erosion-wrinkled forms were dark with trees. They rose like islands above the tangled web of roads, the fields of dry-season beige, and the rainbow rectangles of homes glinting in the arid sun. The haze of smog turned the distant ones to shades of gray.
Dominating the skyline, these peaks are part of the Trans-Mexican Volcanic Belt that spans across central-southern Mexico from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico. They divide the country, and the continent, too. North of this belt you find black bears. South of it you find monkeys. And clinging to the peaks we find magic.
