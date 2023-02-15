...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the
Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
A day on the ice of Rice Lake with his brother-in-law, Tracy Johnston, reminded the author of why he only fishes through a hole once a year. (Contributed photo)
“Have you had just about enough fun?” asked my brother-in-law. He was smiling, alternating looks at me and his hand jigging a waxie grub on a colored teardrop with a hook, 10 feet down, out of sight. It was also, apparently, unseen by fish on this February afternoon.
I watched my small bobber played a bit by the wind in the hole of open water, the line disappearing in the dark cylinder surrounded by 20 inches of ice. “Yehhh,” I drawled. “The wood stove fire is starting to sound good.”
