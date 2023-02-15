Greschner

A day on the ice of Rice Lake with his brother-in-law, Tracy Johnston, reminded the author of why he only fishes through a hole once a year. (Contributed photo)

“Have you had just about enough fun?” asked my brother-in-law. He was smiling, alternating looks at me and his hand jigging a waxie grub on a colored teardrop with a hook, 10 feet down, out of sight. It was also, apparently, unseen by fish on this February afternoon.

I watched my small bobber played a bit by the wind in the hole of open water, the line disappearing in the dark cylinder surrounded by 20 inches of ice. “Yehhh,” I drawled. “The wood stove fire is starting to sound good.”

Dave Greschner mug

Dave Greschner

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments