Fe University and Iron County Land and Water Conservation Department have teamed up to offer three field trips on the water this summer guided by Zach Wilson, conservation specialist. Dates are June 23, July 28 and Aug. 19 from 1-4 p.m.. Register for each trip individually.
On June 23, Wilson will share his knowledge of the aquatic invasive Eurasian water milfoil and yellow iris. Learn how to identify these invasive plants and explore the threats they pose on our water ecosystems. The paddle will take place on Long Lake.
On July 28 the Iron County Loon and Lake Study is the topic. For over 20 years the Iron County Land and Water Conservation Department has been studying the relationship between the common loon and Northwoods lakes. Learn about their research on how conservation efforts have helped loons hatch 74 loon chicks.
The Aug. 19 paddle will be on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage to assess the invasion of purple loosestrife. With its 14,000 acres of water, over 212 miles of shoreline, 195 islands, 95% publicly owned and the highest concentration of breeding eagles and loons in the state, the Turtle Flambeau Flowage Scenic Waters Area is the crown jewel of the state. Unfortunately, it also has the wetland invasive purple loosestrife. For over 10 years a group of conservation-minded individuals have been fighting this invasive. Come join us and learn about their efforts.
Requirements for these field trips are minimal. No hiking is involved and canoes and gear for the easy paddles will be provided. Each session is limited to eight participants.
Wilson is the conservation specialist for the Iron County Land and Water Conservation Department. He received a degree in outdoor education and natural history from Northland College. His previous positions include senior naturalist for the North Lakeland Discovery Center, the director for the Mercer Environmental Tourism Charter School and a private business owner of Northwood’s Learning Adventures and Ecological Consulting. His goal is to educate the public on lake protections and overall care of the land and water resources under the philosophy of “act locally; think globally.”
The fee for each water field trip is $20. To register, pick up a form at the Mercer Library or download one from the website, www.feuniversity.org. Mail completed form to Fe University, PO Box 63, Hurley, WI 54547. Or you can pay via PayPal through the Fe U website. Please indicate the session you are registering for and your email address in the “notes” field of Paypal. New students must send in the form as well. For information call 906-285-7517 or 715-561-3098.
Information provided by Fe University.
