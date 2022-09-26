...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Two sows with their litters. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage.)
Our plan earlier this year was that we would turn our heritage Kunekune sows in with our black-and-white boar Chester so that piglets would be born before lambing. But it didn’t quite happen that way.
As the due dates came closer, we brought a large black sow with white markings into the barn. She had a nice pen all full of fresh straw, and she was happy to be nesty — but no babies. Where were the babies? Then Clara, a brown sow with black spots, sneakily had her litter out in the pen. Kara hollered for help when she found them, we scooped up the babies and brought our homemade piggy transport sled, which is pulled by the ATV, and loaded Clara up and headed for the barn.
