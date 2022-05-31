...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle
Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The marsh marigold is one of many plants that used complicated chemistry to protect themselves from animals looking for a meal. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone)
Just about any animal that dines on a marsh marigold can expect intense burning in the mouth, nausea and convulsions. Even touching it can cause skin irritation and blisters. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone)
Author’s Note: This article was originally published in 2013. I’m still recovering from the conference I attended last week.
Cold mist pelted my face as I biked along the narrow shoulder of the county highway. Earlier in the morning I had been overly optimistic about the forecast and the weather radar, with the end result of me bike-commuting in the rain. The chill seeped inward, and my thoughts followed, so that soon I was grumbling wordlessly in my head about the soggy, gray weather.
