DNRLand

Pelican River area in Wisconsin.

 Contributed photo by Jay Brittain/The Conservation Fund

The head of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the agency will more closely examine its internal review process for the state’s land acquisition program. The move comes after lawmakers objected to what was slated to become the state’s largest land conservation project.

Lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Finance objected to using $4 million under the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program for a conservation easement on the Pelican River Forest, according to Republican state Sen. Mary Felzkowski of Irma. She’s the only person on the committee to publicly voice her concerns about the project’s potential effects on the local tax base and development.

