Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&