The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a public hearing and comment period on proposed permanent rule FH-02-20 relating to lake whitefish commercial harvest in Lake Michigan and Green Bay, and electronic harvest reporting for all Lake Michigan and Lake Superior commercial fishers. The virtual hearing will take place Jan. 4 at 6 p.m via Zoom.
This rule revises the total allowable commercial harvest for Green Bay and Lake Michigan to reflect lake whitefish population abundance and distribution. It also establishes how the harvest for Green Bay and Lake Michigan will be divided between the three zones of Lake Michigan, and implements a system for Zone 2 to prevent overharvest in either Green Bay or Lake Michigan while still allowing commercial fishing throughout the zone.
The rule also creates a new restricted area for trap nets set for whitefish in southern Green Bay. In addition, it would require commercial fishers in Lake Michigan and Green Bay to report the location and name of trap nets set for whitefish.
This rule requires daily electronic harvest reporting for all Lake Michigan and Lake Superior commercial fishers, with an option for fishers to record the information on a paper form before submitting it electronically by the end of the day.
The public is encouraged to submit written comments on proposed permanent rule FH-02-20 by email or regular mail. Submit comments by Jan. 4 to:
Department of Natural Resources
C/O Meredith Penthorn, Program & Policy Analyst
101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707
HEARING INFORMATION:
Date: Jan. 4, 2022
Time: 6 p.m
Join by phone: 312-626-6799; Meeting ID: 844 2172 8819
