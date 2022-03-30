black tern

Black terns, which make an appearance in the Bay Area, are in steep decline due to habitat loss, pesticides and because they compete with humans for some favorite foods. (Contributed photo by Georg Wietschorke from Pixabay)

Despite all the recent abnormally cold weather, our waterways and estuaries are starting to open up, and there's open water on the North Shore once you get past the "mansion district" in Duluth. Last I heard the hardy year-round folks on Madeline Island were still using their wind sled to get back and forth from the mainland, but the ferry should be running shortly if it isn't already when this goes to print. The slow but sure thawing means we'll soon be seeing some aquatic birds moving on for the season, including some rarities like black terns.

Unlike the well-known black-capped common terns we see frequently on the big water of Lake Superior, black terns are marsh dwellers during the breeding season. These beautiful, graceful birds are more often seen on the flyways of southeastern Wisconsin and the northern plains. Here in the Northland they're usually seen around Chequamegon Bay and the St. Louis River estuary area (this is the largest freshwater estuary in the United States). Black terns don't have a crest, just a striking black head and chest and a charcoal-colored back. But their graceful aerial acrobatics are distinctly tern-like. They have pointed wings that allow them to agilely chase insects aloft and and swoop down to catch fish at the surface of the water, and their "kew"-sounding calls bring to mind other seabirds.

