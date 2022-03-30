greschner

This mourning cloak made a brief appearance during warm weather before heading back into seclusion until spring is really here. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)

And so we reach the end of March, that long and dicey, sometimes icy, bridge between winter and spring. Meteorologists tell us spring begins on the first day of March, while astronomers eye the vernal equinox in the third week of that third month as the beginning of spring.

We know it’s rarely either. Spring comes when it wants, and it normally wants April. So do we. We want that day in April when we suddenly notice the grass greened overnight, when we catch the earthy aroma of thawed ground, when we watch a robin building a nest. It’s that day in April when we know winter has left the premises for good.

