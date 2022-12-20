Sarahs column

The defining characteristic of the red crossbill is its scissored beak, which it uses to pry open pine cones. Though the birds tend to winter in the Northwoods, the annual Christmas Bird Count hadn't recorded any earlier this week. (Image by PublicDomainImages from Pixabay)

It's been a great week for bird enthusiasts, with the annual Christmas Bird Count wrapping up with lots of species recorded and a number of unusual sightings in the area. A red-headed woodpecker was recorded for the local bird count for the first time, and for some reason a Wilson's snipe is still hanging around.

Over in Florence County, someone got photos of an extremely rare leucistic evening grosbeak. "Leucistic" means partial albinism, or a lack of red pigmentation in the feathers — if you've ever seen photos of a yellow northern cardinal, they have the same mutation. In evening grosbeaks, this phenomenon results in a bird that looks like a bright yellow canary with white wings. It's very cool and probably a little startling to see one of these out your window in the winter. And while they're a common bird, I've been very excited to have two pairs of (regularly-colored) northern cardinals as regular visitors this winter. They count as a rarity at my place, and I hope they stick around at least through midwinter so I get to hear them sing.

