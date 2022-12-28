What type of red crossbill is this? Scientists can’t agree. They’ve determined that at least 11 different types of red crossbill exist, based upon their different songs and calls. The most common in the Northwoods seems to be the ponderosa pine variety. (Contributed photo by B Benjamins from Pixabay)
Last week we spent some time getting to know a bird that doesn't migrate but that we see more often in the winter thanks to their nomadic feeding habits. Red crossbills, those chatty, sociable cone-iverous finches, are a surprisingly complex subject of study and scientific debate. So let's dig in.
One of the more fraught topics in bird classification is how to make distinctions between different types of birds and whether these types should be considered separate species. Since I started perusing bird guides, a number of birds that were considered one species have since been split up and renamed. For example, the former solitary vireo is now considered three different regional species - the Cassin's, plumbeous and our local blue-headed vireo. Red crossbills have been confounding taxonomists for years. The latest research shows there are are at least 11 different types of red crossbills based on their songs and calls, and there's also quite a bit of variation in their feeding habits and physical characteristics. The types with larger bills tend to feed on larger pine cones, and those with smaller bills feed on little spruce and hemlock cones. Regional differences can be hard to suss out when a given crossbill type wanders out of its usual area when cone crops are poor; birds from the Pacific Northwest have been observed across the country after a poor year in the Western hemlock forests. This type will usually gravitate toward our local Eastern hemlock trees thanks to the similarity in cone structure and size.
