Sandhill cranes

Sandhill cranes started their clattering calls and mating dances before the snow was off local fields.

 Photo by Francesco Vignati, Pixabay

Volunteer birders are needed for an annual census of sandhill and whooping cranes as the long-legged, long-necked birds return to Wisconsin.

The Midwest Crane Count on April 15 is an annual event organized by the Baraboo-based International Crane Foundation. It has grown to include more than 1,800 volunteers in seven Midwestern states.

