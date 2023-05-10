Late April to early May is just about the busiest time of year around here for exciting spring bird arrivals, and this past week — especially with its improved weather — has not disappointed. An average day at my backyard feeder lately culminates in at least 15 species of perching birds, and there are a number of others around to keep them company. So let's take a look at we're seeing around the Bay Area with an emphasis on my own town of Gingles.
A walk outside at dusk leads to an encounter with my woodcock friends busily engaged in their elaborate mating flights. After last year's crowded dating scene with five to six of the boys sharing an area of a few acres, we have just two or three of them competing for who knows how many ladies (they're pretty unobtrusive compared to their showy mates). There are a couple of Wilson's snipes in the vicinity, but nowhere near as many as we had three or four years ago. You can hear their eerie winnowing if you listen carefully over the spring peepers and all the racket the woodcocks are making. And in other shorebird news, I'm delighted to report that my old companions the green herons are back in the spruce wetland, hopefully getting ready to produce another litter of dopey fledgelings to stand around in my backyard looking confused.
