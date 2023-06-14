Greschner

Stained sandstone cliffs of the Pictured Rocks rise 200 feet above Lake Superior in the Munising area of the Upper Peninsula — before spring weather turned ugly. 

 Contributed photo by Dave Greschner

At 9:30 p.m. in Christmas there’s plenty of light to go around, lingering in the pines and maples of this campground a block from the North Pole. Christmas? Yes, the town in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The “North Pole” is a two-story red and square building on the corner. Out front is a three-story Santa Claus waving to travelers on Highway 28 as they wheel past the sandy beaches of Lake Superior.

The sun sets in eight minutes, at 9:38 p.m., on this western front of the Eastern Time Zone. Hate to say it, but it’s too cold for a campfire, what with a northerly breeze pushing off the lake. As the sun sinks low, so does the temperature, down to 42˚ degrees tonight.

