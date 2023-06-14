...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Stained sandstone cliffs of the Pictured Rocks rise 200 feet above Lake Superior in the Munising area of the Upper Peninsula — before spring weather turned ugly.
At 9:30 p.m. in Christmas there’s plenty of light to go around, lingering in the pines and maples of this campground a block from the North Pole. Christmas? Yes, the town in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The “North Pole” is a two-story red and square building on the corner. Out front is a three-story Santa Claus waving to travelers on Highway 28 as they wheel past the sandy beaches of Lake Superior.
The sun sets in eight minutes, at 9:38 p.m., on this western front of the Eastern Time Zone. Hate to say it, but it’s too cold for a campfire, what with a northerly breeze pushing off the lake. As the sun sinks low, so does the temperature, down to 42˚ degrees tonight.
