Watch the skies over the Northwoods in the next few weeks and you might glimpse the mating ritual of bald eagles, in which they lock talons and spiral toward the ground together. (Contributed photo by by MICHOFF from Pixabay
When the ground is still covered by several feet of snow and there's a coat of ice over all the trees, the signs of spring approaching can be subtle. The sun is higher in the sky and melts off most of the pavement even on a cold day; patches of mud and grass appear along outside walls with a southern exposure; and pallets of shrink-wrapped gardening supplies start appearing in the still-closed outdoor living sections at big box stores. One of the coolest harbingers of early spring requires a sharp eye to spy high in the air. It's the soaring, spiraling courtship flight of the bald eagle.
I know, we should really be talking about our national symbol around the Fourth of July, sort of like writing a column about turkeys, also active in the spring, at Thanksgiving (guilty as charged). But March is when they take to the sky to reunite (they mate for life but tend to spend winters on their own) and soar in tandem, sometimes locking talons and spiraling almost to the ground until the last minute. Most Americans see them in the winter, when they often gather by the hundreds at roosts and feeding sites near water. But since they tend to breed up north, we'll see them more as the water opens up and nesting season begins.
