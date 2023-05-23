trout.jpg

The author worked hard to catch his limit of brown trout on the Rush River. 

 Contributed photo

This week’s column is a pretty cool and an-off-the wall story. Here goes!

Every spring I go somewhere in Wisconsin for three day to camp and fish trout. I make a wildlife adventure out of it and this year I chose the Clam River which is in northwest Wisconsin and flows through Burnett and Barron Counties. The beauty of this location is that much of the land is in the Clam River Wildlife Area, public land that would be very cool to explore for hunting as well.

log.jpg

Even more work than the trout was getting this stump out of the woods so it can be used for baiting bear.

