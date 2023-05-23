...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Sand
Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This
advisory affects people living in the following counties: Ashland,
Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer, Washburn.
Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and southerly
transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
The author worked hard to catch his limit of brown trout on the Rush River.
This week’s column is a pretty cool and an-off-the wall story. Here goes!
Every spring I go somewhere in Wisconsin for three day to camp and fish trout. I make a wildlife adventure out of it and this year I chose the Clam River which is in northwest Wisconsin and flows through Burnett and Barron Counties. The beauty of this location is that much of the land is in the Clam River Wildlife Area, public land that would be very cool to explore for hunting as well.
