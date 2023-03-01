Greschner

As Wisconsin’s winter wears on, a weathered nesting box waits above the snow for the return of bluebirds. 

 Contributed photo by Dave Greschner

It caught me by surprise; I couldn’t believe my eyes. No one told me these birds were year-round residents along fences of goat pastures in Tennessee. So the flashes of blue startled me, then made me smile. Bluebirds!

Yes, 800 miles south of my home, I was looking at bluebirds in February. I thought of how long it would be before I see a bluebird in northern Wisconsin. Perhaps late March, but a better bet would be mid-April according to my birding journals.

Dave Greschner mug

 Greschner

