...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
As Wisconsin’s winter wears on, a weathered nesting box waits above the snow for the return of bluebirds.
It caught me by surprise; I couldn’t believe my eyes. No one told me these birds were year-round residents along fences of goat pastures in Tennessee. So the flashes of blue startled me, then made me smile. Bluebirds!
Yes, 800 miles south of my home, I was looking at bluebirds in February. I thought of how long it would be before I see a bluebird in northern Wisconsin. Perhaps late March, but a better bet would be mid-April according to my birding journals.
