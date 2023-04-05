...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Kira Nelson clears old nesting material from a bluebird box at the Tuscobia Trail entrance north of Rice Lake. Looking on, from left, are Brady Nelson, Emma Nelson and Faith Nelson, all members of the Prairie Hustlers 4-H club.
On a wintry afternoon in early April, some youngsters were thinking about warmer days ahead, spring days with skies of blue and birds of the same hue. Bluebirds are on the 4-H kids’ agenda, even if the pretty songbirds of fields and edges have not yet arrived.
Undeterred by the lingering winter, the kids proceed on the promise of migration and spring. They are continuing a half-century old tradition of 4-H-ers making bluebird nesting boxes and placing them along the Tuscobia Trail in northern Barron County.
