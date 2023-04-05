Greschner

Kira Nelson clears old nesting material from a bluebird box at the Tuscobia Trail entrance north of Rice Lake. Looking on, from left, are Brady Nelson, Emma Nelson and Faith Nelson, all members of the Prairie Hustlers 4-H club. 

 Contributed photo by Dave Greschner

On a wintry afternoon in early April, some youngsters were thinking about warmer days ahead, spring days with skies of blue and birds of the same hue. Bluebirds are on the 4-H kids’ agenda, even if the pretty songbirds of fields and edges have not yet arrived.

Undeterred by the lingering winter, the kids proceed on the promise of migration and spring. They are continuing a half-century old tradition of 4-H-ers making bluebird nesting boxes and placing them along the Tuscobia Trail in northern Barron County.

