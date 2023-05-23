Sarahs column

The clay-colored sparrow isn't just another sparrow. In fact, it's buzzy, grasshopper-like song may even improve your mental health.

 Contributed photo by TonyCastro, CC BY-SA 4.0

With the recent (and at least in my neighborhood, rather late) arrival of the red-eyed vireos, the bulk of our summer breeding season birds have settled in and are getting busy with raising families. I'm seeing more American redstarts and yellow warblers around my place this year; this past winter's heavy snow killed or stunted a lot of my wetland shrub plants so we've had a shift in bird habitat and sheltering space. Another bird that I've been hearing and especially seeing more of this spring is an unassuming, dapper little fellow called a clay-colored sparrow.

Morris mug

Sarah Morris

If you're out in a scrubby meadowland area in May and hear what sounds like grasshoppers out in the brush, think again. This early in the season it's more likely to be the distinctive buzzy song of the clay-colored sparrow. This song is often described as the song of the northern plains due to the ubiquity of these slender seed-eaters. What makes them stand out from other sparrows aside from their song is their skinny build, long notched tail and a gray collar that encircles their heads. They also have alternating brown and white eye stripes and pretty streaks on the crown of their heads. In my vicinity they share habitat with song sparrows. I know for a lot of people a sparrow is a sparrow, but you can tell them apart without too much effort. Song sparrows are larger with streaky chests, and their chipping sparrow relatives have a rust-colored head.

