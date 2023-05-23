...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Sand
Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This
advisory affects people living in the following counties: Ashland,
Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer, Washburn.
Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and southerly
transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
The clay-colored sparrow isn't just another sparrow. In fact, it's buzzy, grasshopper-like song may even improve your mental health.
With the recent (and at least in my neighborhood, rather late) arrival of the red-eyed vireos, the bulk of our summer breeding season birds have settled in and are getting busy with raising families. I'm seeing more American redstarts and yellow warblers around my place this year; this past winter's heavy snow killed or stunted a lot of my wetland shrub plants so we've had a shift in bird habitat and sheltering space. Another bird that I've been hearing and especially seeing more of this spring is an unassuming, dapper little fellow called a clay-colored sparrow.
If you're out in a scrubby meadowland area in May and hear what sounds like grasshoppers out in the brush, think again. This early in the season it's more likely to be the distinctive buzzy song of the clay-colored sparrow. This song is often described as the song of the northern plains due to the ubiquity of these slender seed-eaters. What makes them stand out from other sparrows aside from their song is their skinny build, long notched tail and a gray collar that encircles their heads. They also have alternating brown and white eye stripes and pretty streaks on the crown of their heads. In my vicinity they share habitat with song sparrows. I know for a lot of people a sparrow is a sparrow, but you can tell them apart without too much effort. Song sparrows are larger with streaky chests, and their chipping sparrow relatives have a rust-colored head.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.