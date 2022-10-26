Illinois birdwatcher Eric Lind spotted this young great horned owl flying around his neighborhood, inexplicably carrying a child's toy hobby horse. It adds to the author's growing body of anecdotes suggesting that birds often make no sense to anyone. (Contributed photo by Eric Lind)
Blue jays sometimes migrate, sometimes don't, and some do some years and don't other years. They seem to move whenever the mood strikes them, and ornithologists haven't been able to figure out why. (Contributed photo by edbo23 from Pixabay)
After a couple of sparse years, there's a nice variety of birds hanging around the yard and it's been fun watching them interact with each other and with the other species. Even the most run-of-the-mill backyard birds have all kinds of funny habits and behaviors and you can watch them play out from the comfort of your porch or living room. You don't have to spot a rarity to appreciate the unique personalities and oddities of birds you see every day.
Right now I'm watching a group of mourning doves nosing through the grass and picking up seeds from under the feeders and looking pretty sedate. During the spring and summer, you might see them flying in groups of three. This happens when a single male bird chases off an attached male and potential rival from the territory he's trying to establish. What's weird is the third bird is the mate of that first male, who flies along while the bachelor chases her beloved. What's her deal? Is she standing up for her mate? Flying along for the entertainment? No one seems to know.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.