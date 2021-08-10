Ellie Halama was fishing with her dad Matt and guide Josh Teigen on Long Lake near Iron River Aug. 2 when this largemouth latched onto Ellie’s bait.
Everyone was distracted and when Ellie looked up, she saw her bobber was gone. She picked up her rod and started reeling like crazy. She was really straining, and that bass was doing everything it could to get back into the weeds and escape. But she kept battling and finally got it close enough to the boat so that Teigen could net the 20-inch, 5-pound bass. Ellie named him "Frank the Tank" and threw him back.
