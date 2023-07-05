greschner

Fronds of ostrich ferns overlap in the soft morning sun of a woodland morning. 

 Contributed photo by Dave Greschner

The insect skirmishes of summer have left me chewed on and crawled upon, then bitten and poked like a pin cushion. But not this morning, not in these woods. A pleasant surprise.

Mosquitoes are drying up, ticks are in hiding, no gnats, deer flies haven’t arrived, and the horse flies are more interested in my chainsaw gear than me.

