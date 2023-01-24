After a three-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, I was lucky enough last week to be able to once again visit Cozumel, the Caribbean island off the coast of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. The island's name itself suggests it's a great place for birding: the name comes from a Mayan phrase meaning "Island of the swallows". There's a lot more to see there than swallows; in fact, you won't see many of them outside of areas that are hard to access like mangroves and cenotes (the underwater caverns and sinkholes that are the region's main source of fresh water). But there are a lot of other birds, including some of our summer companions enjoying their winter break and some common species that we have to travel to see.
My new favorite bird, the bananaquit, isn't exactly a rarity in the tropics. But it's always exciting to get a chance to see a bird you've heard of but not met in person before. They're in a lot of North American field guides because they're an occasional visitor to south Florida and their name always cracked me up. Bananaquits are found around the Caribbean (except, for some reason, Cuba, where it's a vagrant like in Florida) and Central America, and in lower elevations in much of South America. My old Golden field guide classifies them as being their own family of birds, but advances in genetics have since confirmed that they're a member of the tanager family. Instead of the tanager's trademark red coloring, these adorable little birds are characterized by bright yellow underparts and a black-and-white face mask. Like other nectar eaters, they have a curved beak; the bananaquit's has a distinctive reddish spot at the base.
