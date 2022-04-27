The Duluth Lakewalk gives early-season hikers a chance to stretch their legs without sinking ankle-deep in mud, and offers spectacular views of both nature and the cityscape. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
This extended period of late winter has left me hankering for some trail time. Snowshoeing is long over and trails are treacherous swamps, too muddy for ice cleats and too slippery for boots. And the forecast hasn't been conducive to trails thawing out or drying up any time soon. What a great time to get out and explore some of our local urban trails that offer a chance to experience both natural beauty and cityscapes as well as a chance to get a feel for a community. I recently went out on dry but unpleasant (and typical for this spring) April day that felt like winter to check out the popular Duluth Lakewalk which was a great experience even in lousy weather.
The Duluth Lakewalk runs eight miles from Canal Park north to Brighton Beach at Kitchee Gammi Park, much of it directly on the lakeshore. I walked under gunmetal gray skies from the shipping canal up to Leif Erickson Park, about three miles there and back that's paved and accessible. The trail starts at the shipping canal where you can watch ships entering and leaving the harbor under the iconic lift bridge; there's even a little sandwich board with the day's shipping schedule posted for fans of big boats.
