...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Bohemian waxwings, which the author often spots in the crabapple trees at the Ashland Walmart, can easily be confused for their cedar waxwing cousins. (Contributed photo by David Mark from Pixabay)
As I write this, the Ashland area is experiencing its first major snowfall of the year, although this is pretty much old hat by now for readers in the snowbelt areas. The new snow contrasts nicely against all the leftover berries and crabapples still clinging to the trees and shrubs. If you look closely, you might see a few remaining American robins hanging out around a fruit tree despite the snow, along with sociable and omnivorous black-capped chickadees. We're used to seeing cedar waxwings year-round anywhere that small fruit are growing, but look closely this time of year and you may be lucky enough to see their gregarious and highly photogenic relatives, Bohemian waxwings.
Considering that they don't have flashy plumage, I think Bohemian waxwings are just gorgeous birds. They closely resemble cedar waxwings, but are easy to tell apart thanks to some distinct color differences. Bohemian waxwings don't have much of the yellow coloring that cedar waxwings do. They have the same sleek crest, smart little eye mask and bright yellow tail tips. Bohemian waxwings are more of a pinkish beige color overall, with a lovely peach-colored "blush" around their faces. They have more striking white and yellow stripes on their wings and the underside of the tail is a dark rust color. Bohemian waxwings are also a little larger and plumper than their cousins.
