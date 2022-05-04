This long-billed curlew, spotted by High Bridge-area resident Jena Lindquist, is only the third confirmed sighting in Wisconsin since 1975. Though once more common in Wisconsin, curlews now winter on the Pacific and Gulf coasts and travel to the Mountain West to breed. (Contributed photo by Jena Lindquist)
Unlike other long-billed curlews spotted in Wisconsin, this one stuck around for at least a week, taking advantage of moist soil to hunt for earthworms, and drew birders from all over. (Contributed photo by Jena Lindquist)
Farmer and photographer Jena Lindquist had just finished doing farm chores with her husband Adam near High Bridge and was heading home in the side-by-side when a bird flew up in front of them. Jena thought it was an American woodcock at first, or a bird carrying a stick, before she realized that the stick was in fact a long beak. She asked Adam to take her home to get her camera so she could take some photos of a bird that she knew was unusual. She then posted several shots to a local birding page on Facebook, hoping someone could identify this shorebird with the extended snout. Turns out this avian guest on the Lindquist farm was a very big deal.
Conservation biologist Ryan Brady quickly replied to Jena's post and lovely photo of the mystery bird with a very scientific declaration of "Holy crap!" The Lindquists' visitor was in fact a long-billed curlew, a "majorly rare" visitor to Wisconsin according to Brady. Large and graceful, the closest that long-billed curlews usually get to us is the western Dakotas, where they spend the breeding season across the plains and northern Rockies. Jena's impression that her bird was carrying a stick is understandable because they have the longest beak of any comparable shorebird; their beaks are about half as long as their height. Cornell's All About Birds website says they like wet pastures during migration, and with our recent weather this perfectly describes where this particular curlew has been hanging out. They eat a variety of things including insects and marine invertebrates, and their long, curved bills are particularly adept at digging up earthworms — something our local friend has been doing voraciously all week.
