...LOCALLY DENSE FOG AFFECTING AREAS ALONG THE SOUTH SHORE AND
NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS MORNING...
Areas of locally dense fog will affect the South Shore and north-
central Wisconsin early this morning, including the communities
of Port Wing, Bayfield, Ashland, Hurley, and Mercer. Visibilities
of 1/2 to 1/4 mile have already been observed, which should
persist for at least the next few hours. Freezing fog is also
expected, which will lead to patchy areas of slippery conditions.
If traveling early this morning, reduce your speed and use low-
beam headlights when encountering foggy areas.
1 of 2
Over the course of two days, 102 third-graders learned about winter ecology on the mammal tour at the North End Trailhead.
Thick clouds of snowflakes swirled as I climbed the steep hill. Behind me, a string of 20 third-graders from Hayward Intermediate School padded along on the Cable Natural History Museum’s rental snowshoes. Their feet were quieter than usual — in many years the trails are hard-packed ice by the time we embark on this annual field trip. This year, fresh snow dampened the crunch of plastic and metal.
The students themselves were just as talkative as ever. Barely out of sight of the big yellow school bus, they’d started in with the cries of, “I’m tired!” and “I’m hungry!” or “Are we there yet?” By age 9, they were already finding humor in what they knew to be cliché’ (even if that word has yet to appear on a spelling test).
