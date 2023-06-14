...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
The Fallison Lake Nature Trail near Sayner leads hikers through several distinct forests and bogs, including this section littered with giant boulders deposited by the last glacier that moved through the area.
I've always loved early summer despite its downfalls: the heinous mosquitos and ticks, the often miserably cold and wet weather, the tree pollen. Everything in nature is visibly growing, expanding and multiplying. And everything is so busy. Maybe it's due to our shorter growing and breeding season, but it seems like late May to late June in the Northwoods really ramps up the activity compared to other parts of the country. Everything is at its greenest and noisiest right about now and I really dig that.
One of my favorite places to visit this time of year, the Fallison Lake Nature Trail, is down in the Sayner/Boulder Junction area. It's a terrific short trek any time of year, including in winter when it's a rare state forest snowshoe-only trail. Early summer is, despite the bugs, really the best time to check out northern bog habitats and you can get a close look at these along the trail. The main blue loop around the lake is about two miles, and if you take the extra red loop to get a better look at the bog areas, it's about two and a half miles. There are benches along the way providing views of the lake and plenty of signs at trail intersections so you won't lose your way.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.