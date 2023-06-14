SarahsColumn1.jpg

The Fallison Lake Nature Trail near Sayner leads hikers through several distinct forests and bogs, including this section littered with giant boulders deposited by the last glacier that moved through the area.

 Contributed photo by Sarah Morris.

I've always loved early summer despite its downfalls: the heinous mosquitos and ticks, the often miserably cold and wet weather, the tree pollen. Everything in nature is visibly growing, expanding and multiplying. And everything is so busy. Maybe it's due to our shorter growing and breeding season, but it seems like late May to late June in the Northwoods really ramps up the activity compared to other parts of the country. Everything is at its greenest and noisiest right about now and I really dig that.

One of my favorite places to visit this time of year, the Fallison Lake Nature Trail, is down in the Sayner/Boulder Junction area. It's a terrific short trek any time of year, including in winter when it's a rare state forest snowshoe-only trail. Early summer is, despite the bugs, really the best time to check out northern bog habitats and you can get a close look at these along the trail. The main blue loop around the lake is about two miles, and if you take the extra red loop to get a better look at the bog areas, it's about two and a half miles. There are benches along the way providing views of the lake and plenty of signs at trail intersections so you won't lose your way.

 Interpretive signs along the trail help visitors identify and understand the ecology, features and wildlife of the area.
The bog area allows hikers a glimpse of one of Wisconsin’s native orchids, the pink ladyslipper or moccasin flower.
An old-time forest service pump offers icy cold water for hikers at about the half-way point around the two-mile trail.
Well-maintained boardwalks help hikers through the low areas along the trail, and this season you might want to sprint through them to avoid the thick mosquitoes.

