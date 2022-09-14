Greschner

Woodland sunflowers bow to the blue-wood asters and early maple leaf color of approaching autumn. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)

The weather had taken a cool but by no means cruel turn. Mist lingered in the 60-degree, calm air muffling the countryside after the previous day’s hot, humid and blustery afternoon. In the quieting dampness I felt what the calendar was showing, that the autumnal equinox was only a week away.

Hints of approaching autumn dotted the side of the woodland trail. Subtle signs had creeped in seemingly overnight, including the deep scarlet on leaves of Virginia creeper. A few maple trees took the cue, stroking splotches of red across green leaves. Ferns were bronzing, sumac leaves displayed shades of red, orange and amber, while black cherry trees dropped pale gold leaves in quite notable numbers for mid-September.

