...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Woodland sunflowers bow to the blue-wood asters and early maple leaf color of approaching autumn. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)
The weather had taken a cool but by no means cruel turn. Mist lingered in the 60-degree, calm air muffling the countryside after the previous day’s hot, humid and blustery afternoon. In the quieting dampness I felt what the calendar was showing, that the autumnal equinox was only a week away.
Hints of approaching autumn dotted the side of the woodland trail. Subtle signs had creeped in seemingly overnight, including the deep scarlet on leaves of Virginia creeper. A few maple trees took the cue, stroking splotches of red across green leaves. Ferns were bronzing, sumac leaves displayed shades of red, orange and amber, while black cherry trees dropped pale gold leaves in quite notable numbers for mid-September.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.