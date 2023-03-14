...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
16 inches are possible. Localized higher amounts are possible.
Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainty regarding
the track and strength of the storm but the potential for very
heavy snow is present. Strong winds could also create
considerable blowing snow and possibly white-out conditions.
Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Sharp-tailed grouse males do elaborate dances in attempts to lure a mate. They can be seen busting their moves in the Sax-Zim Bog nature preserve northwest of Duluth.
Contributed photo by Alan Schmierer via Creative Commons
Meterorologists say that March 1 is the first day of spring, not the usual vernal equinox measurement, because it reflects annual temperature cycles and not just the position of the Earth relative to the sun. Well, our meteorology hasn't exactly been springlike; I'm writing this during a brief pause between epic snowfests that I'm sure are keeping skiers and snowmobilers happy but are probably exasperating to any creatures wanting to come out of hibernation, including many humans. For some of those who aren't hibernating, a little snow (or a lot) is no obstacle to getting on with the serious business of springtime.
One local character who moves with the seasons regardless of the weather is the sharp-tailed grouse. These fascinating prairie chickens inhabit a wide range of habitat from grasslands to northern bogs. For much of the year, they're an unassuming bird that slightly resembles a female pheasant but with a crested head and shorter, pointed tail. But starting in March, male sharp-tailed grouse get down to business and demonstrate just what a bunch of show-offs they really are.
