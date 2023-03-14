SarahsColumn1

Sharp-tailed grouse males do elaborate dances in attempts to lure a mate. They can be seen busting their moves in the Sax-Zim Bog nature preserve northwest of Duluth.

 Contributed photo by Alan Schmierer via Creative Commons

Meterorologists say that March 1 is the first day of spring, not the usual vernal equinox measurement, because it reflects annual temperature cycles and not just the position of the Earth relative to the sun. Well, our meteorology hasn't exactly been springlike; I'm writing this during a brief pause between epic snowfests that I'm sure are keeping skiers and snowmobilers happy but are probably exasperating to any creatures wanting to come out of hibernation, including many humans. For some of those who aren't hibernating, a little snow (or a lot) is no obstacle to getting on with the serious business of springtime.

One local character who moves with the seasons regardless of the weather is the sharp-tailed grouse. These fascinating prairie chickens inhabit a wide range of habitat from grasslands to northern bogs. For much of the year, they're an unassuming bird that slightly resembles a female pheasant but with a crested head and shorter, pointed tail. But starting in March, male sharp-tailed grouse get down to business and demonstrate just what a bunch of show-offs they really are.

