SarahsColumn1.jpeg

A sign restricts the intake-area door at the Raptor Education Group rehab center in Antigo in an attempt to control avian flu transmission. (Contributed photo)

So while we've been coping with a human pandemic for the past two years, our avian friends often have to deal with infectious diseases as well. We've all heard of the West Nile virus that infects both birds and people and has been especially hard on raptors and corvids (the family that includes crows and jays). And there have been several outbreaks of avian influenza, most recently in 2015.

SarahsColumn2.jpeg

Staff at REGI look like they're working on a COVID ward — and for good reason. The avian flu outbreak already has led to the deaths of 24 million poultry birds. (Contributed photo)

We're currently contending with an especially deadly avian flu strain that has led to the loss of 24 million poultry birds (either from the virus itself or from euthanasia to prevent its spread). What's concerning and different about this latest virus, according to a story this week from National Public Radio, is that it is spread by wild birds both into poultry farms and amongst themselves. Past versions of avian flu have had very little impact on wild bird populations. It appears to be carried by waterfowl and has led to die-offs of species including lesser scaups, snow geese and Canada geese. This also impacts raptors and scavengers that feed on waterfowl carcasses. How it will affect other wild bird species is still unknown. In the meantime, bird rehabilitation centers like the Raptor Education Group in Antigo have had to implement biosecurity measures including not admitting waterfowl that carry the virus (this has to be very hard on their dedicated staff who love these birds) and setting up strict quarantine and biocontainment measures. These organizations can use your financial and in-kind support now more than ever.

Morris

Sarah Morris

