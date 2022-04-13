...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks River near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
.Rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of
snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers
to increase and flooding is possible. Cooler weather ahead should
slow the melting rate and thus reduce runoff.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1045 AM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat
Tyler Fork River
Mellen 9.0 6.8 Wed 2 am CDT 8.9 9.4 8.4
&&
1 of 3
A sign restricts the intake-area door at the Raptor Education Group rehab center in Antigo in an attempt to control avian flu transmission. (Contributed photo)
So while we've been coping with a human pandemic for the past two years, our avian friends often have to deal with infectious diseases as well. We've all heard of the West Nile virus that infects both birds and people and has been especially hard on raptors and corvids (the family that includes crows and jays). And there have been several outbreaks of avian influenza, most recently in 2015.
We're currently contending with an especially deadly avian flu strain that has led to the loss of 24 million poultry birds (either from the virus itself or from euthanasia to prevent its spread). What's concerning and different about this latest virus, according to a story this week from National Public Radio, is that it is spread by wild birds both into poultry farms and amongst themselves. Past versions of avian flu have had very little impact on wild bird populations. It appears to be carried by waterfowl and has led to die-offs of species including lesser scaups, snow geese and Canada geese. This also impacts raptors and scavengers that feed on waterfowl carcasses. How it will affect other wild bird species is still unknown. In the meantime, bird rehabilitation centers like the Raptor Education Group in Antigo have had to implement biosecurity measures including not admitting waterfowl that carry the virus (this has to be very hard on their dedicated staff who love these birds) and setting up strict quarantine and biocontainment measures. These organizations can use your financial and in-kind support now more than ever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.