The Jerry Jolly trail system near Bayfield is generally clear and well-marked, with one notable exception, and it takes hikers through the oak-pine forests typical of the peninsula. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, I recently made an attempt to try out a new trail that was rudely interrupted by a not-at-all-in-the-forecast thunderstorm. As promised, I tried again last week, with the hope that the weather reports would be at least somewhat accurate. With the rain appearing to hold off, I headed up to Star Route Road outside of Bayfield to explore a segment of the Jerry Jolly trail system
Jerry Jolly isn't just a cheerful name for a hike, it's named after Jerry Jay Jolly, the gentleman who donated the land for the trails (his family maintains the easements on a 160-acre parcel, for which we are grateful). The well-marked trailhead on Star Route Road connects you with the entire Mt. Ashwabay ski and bike trail complex, and there are plenty of shorter routes that you can access there as well. Hikers don't need a trail pass but donations are appreciated. I hiked the Jolly's Long loop, which connects to the trailhead via the Star Route Connector trail. The whole hike is just under six kilometers or so, a little more if you include the Jerry's Meadow Loop side trail. Trail intersections are well-marked with signs and maps — with one exception that we'll get to. The trail kiosk was out of paper maps when I visited.
