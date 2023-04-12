greschner

Though the water is still hard, geese in the Northwoods already are staking out and defending prime nesting spots. 

In a week or so this shoreline will draw anglers soaking up spring while soaking worms to tempt panfish in shallow, warming water. The bobber-watchers may not jostle for position but will surely work to outmaneuver each other for the best spots.

This morning there are no anglers on the marshy bay, covered in thin ice for at least one more day. There are, however, a lot of geese, and they do jostle, wings clashing if verbal threats aren’t taken seriously. Canada geese are in pairs, claiming nesting sites in snowy patches of cattails and reeds poking from the ice.

