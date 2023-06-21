Greschner

A European skipper probes the tiny white flowers of blooming ground elder at the edge of a hayfield. 

 Contributed photo by Dave Greschner

The summer solstice hangs over this hayfield, awaiting its first cutting while begging for rain. It’s another warm, cloudless day in June, and it’s dry, save for the morning dew now surrendering to today’s sun directly above the equator.

Alfalfa and clover squat low, paling in height to the stems of timothy and orchard grass bowing in the breeze. May lagged in rainfall, and now, so too does June. Summer is here, and July and its trend toward dryness waits in the wings. Worries for crops heighten with each sunrise. Perhaps the farmer who rents this field is banking on one good rain before cutting hay.

