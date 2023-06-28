Greschner

A deer plunges its head under water to dine on emerging plants.

 Contributed photo by Dave Greschner

As I looked toward the direction of the sun, a couple of hours into the cloudless sky, the shine on the river was broken by the outline of a deer. I slowed, turned around and readied my camera.

I eased back to the bridge where a slow river passed beneath this rural road on a sleepy Saturday morning. The deer seemed more puzzled than frightened by my presence. At least a foot deep in water, the large doe glanced at me and then went back to eating, its reddish coat accentuated by the river’s silver sheen.

