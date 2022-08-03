...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Westerly waves along the South Shore may
become chaotic and double in size along cliffs and caves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
The gentle up-and-down hike through Valhalla’s Valkyrie trails in Bayfield County allow lovely views of the Peninsula. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris.)
All the sunny dry weather we've had over the past few weeks means plenty of opportunities to get outside for some day hiking. I wrote a couple of years ago about snowshoeing at the Valhalla Recreation area and it's also a popular Nordic skiing destination. This trail system is also great place for summer activities and I think it's underutilized during the warmer months. I frequently head up there and walk one or two of the shorter loops, but I'd never explored the long trail on the Valkyrie complex on the north side of the property. Last week it was time to stop procrastinating and check it out.
While Valhalla's Teuton trails on the south side traverse a rich deciduous forest, the Valkyrie trails wind through a more varied woodland with several different habitats. You (probably) won't run into Thor or Loki at this Valhalla, but you'll get a good sense of how different the Bayfield Peninsula is from the scrubby, spruce/aspen/willow woods that cover much of the local South Shore. The trail system is very well-marked with maps and blazes, and I haven't encountered any confusing intersections on the Valkyrie trails. Summer users will start off on the A loop at the north trailhead, which soon branches off onto the B and C loops, C being the longest at about 10 kilometers. There's a fair amount of plantation pine along the first section, with a typical Northwoods mix of white birch, oaks and maples through here. The trail goes up a steep hill with a bench at the top — all the benches at Valhalla are very high off the ground to allow for the deep winter snow — and then the C trail veers off to the right and goes back down a steep hill.
