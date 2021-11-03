Sixty-five women from across the Midwest (Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois) attended the annual Ladies Musky Fishing School held Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15-17, at Deerfoot Lodge for three days of learning, hands-on skill practice, fishing and fun.
Every participant received a swag bag full of musky fishing gear and had a chance to get out on the water fishing during the event.
In a new activity added this year, DNR Fisheries Biologist Max Wolter and several members of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fisheries team joined on Friday afternoon to check fyke nets that had been set near the resort earlier in the week. School participants had a chance to check the nets, see what fish were caught and hold a couple of muskies.
Participants heard sessions on an overview of Chippewa Flowage, current patterns for musky, Musky Fishing 101, kayak fishing for musky, choosing fishing spots and baits on new bodies of water, canoe and river fishing for muskies and more.
Through the generosity of several major donors and school participants, $650 was raised at the event as a donation for Fishing Has No Boundaries.
The FISH (Friends Into Spooner Hatchery) donated many complimentary baby musky adoption certificates, through which school participants “adopt” a musky and can check on its status online to see if the PIT tagged musky has been caught again since its release in order to track movement, age and growth.
The Hayward Chapter of Muskies, Inc. was a major donor to the event again this year and also helped contact anglers who lent fishing gear for the Gear Lending Library available during the event. This allowed participants to try out different musky fishing equipment if they have not yet been able to purchase any on their own.
Two muskies were caught by participants during this year’s event (as many as six have been caught at past events).
Information
Next year’s Ladies Musky Fishing School is set for Oct. 21-23.
More information is available by contacting amandawilson@deerfootlodge.com or (608) 215-7397.
Deerfoot Lodge & Resort is located at 8534N Deerfoot Road.
