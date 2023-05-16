mountains.jpeg

One of the greatest adventures in his 34 years of writing was last year’s elk hunt in the Rocky Mountains of Montana.

 Contributed photo

Thirty-four years ago this week I hand-wrote my first column for The Poynette Press. I was the camp manager at Chimo Lodge and Outposts, which is a fly-in camp 55 airmiles out of Red Lake, Ontario Canada. I called this column North of the Border and hand-wrote it every Friday from an active bear stand. This week I am writing about three big parts of my life, and I have to tell you, I am so busy, it is hard to find time to sweep the floor.

On April 17 Montana held its drawing for out-of-state general big-game combo elk and deer licenses. Just like last year I received one and I will be heading west on the 17th of October, by myself, to live in the mountains and make some meat. The hunt and experience that I had last year was one of my coolest ever. Extremely physical, horrible weather conditions that started on opening day, harvesting a beautiful 6x6 bull elk, and falling down the mountain in deep snow many, many times getting the bull elk to my base camp.

steers.jpeg

The author raises beef every year that spend the winter fertilizing what will become his garden in the spring.
new pond.jpeg

The author’s latest outdoors project is creating a pond in his front yard.

