...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
One of the greatest adventures in his 34 years of writing was last year’s elk hunt in the Rocky Mountains of Montana.
Thirty-four years ago this week I hand-wrote my first column for The Poynette Press. I was the camp manager at Chimo Lodge and Outposts, which is a fly-in camp 55 airmiles out of Red Lake, Ontario Canada. I called this column North of the Border and hand-wrote it every Friday from an active bear stand. This week I am writing about three big parts of my life, and I have to tell you, I am so busy, it is hard to find time to sweep the floor.
On April 17 Montana held its drawing for out-of-state general big-game combo elk and deer licenses. Just like last year I received one and I will be heading west on the 17th of October, by myself, to live in the mountains and make some meat. The hunt and experience that I had last year was one of my coolest ever. Extremely physical, horrible weather conditions that started on opening day, harvesting a beautiful 6x6 bull elk, and falling down the mountain in deep snow many, many times getting the bull elk to my base camp.
