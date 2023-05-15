...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY IN NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. West winds of 5 to 12 mph with gusts of
12 to 18 mph are forecast for this afternoon. Minimum relative
humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also expected. Together,
these conditions will lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check
burning restrictions and fire danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/.
Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama looks on during the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against JDA Dijon at the Palais de Sports Jean-Michel Geoffroy in Dijon, central France, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. On Sunday, May 7, 2023, he played before a crowd of about 15,000 fans in Paris as part of his farewell tour before coming to the NBA. Wembanyama is about a week away from learning which team will be picking him in the NBA Draft. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes is about to have a winner. The NBA draft lottery is Tuesday night in Chicago and 14 teams will hope that the ping-pong balls will bounce their way, giving them the No. 1 pick this year and the chance to draft Wembanyama. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs all have the best chance of winning the lottery and getting the No. 1 pick, They all have a 14% chance. That's about 7-1 odds.
It's time. The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes is about to have a winner.
