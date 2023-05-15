On Basketball Wembanyama

Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama looks on during the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against JDA Dijon at the Palais de Sports Jean-Michel Geoffroy in Dijon, central France, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. On Sunday, May 7, 2023, he played before a crowd of about 15,000 fans in Paris as part of his farewell tour before coming to the NBA. Wembanyama is about a week away from learning which team will be picking him in the NBA Draft. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

 Laurent Cipriani

The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes is about to have a winner. The NBA draft lottery is Tuesday night in Chicago and 14 teams will hope that the ping-pong balls will bounce their way, giving them the No. 1 pick this year and the chance to draft Wembanyama. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs all have the best chance of winning the lottery and getting the No. 1 pick, They all have a 14% chance. That's about 7-1 odds.

