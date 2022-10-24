...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with local gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft. Some higher gale force gusts will be possible
as well, mainly mid morning into the afternoon and closer to
shore.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff
Band.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lays on the turf with Washington Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams (96) over him after an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md. The Commanders won 23-21. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers aren't getting enough help from their Buccaneer and Packer teammates this season. They have overcome many mistakes, including plenty of their own, on their way to winning 434 games combined in the regular season and playoffs. But the superstar quarterbacks haven't found their magic touch in 2022. Both are off to 3-4 starts. Their combined 6-8 record is the worst for the duo since Rodgers became a starting QB in 2008. The main issue for Brady and Rodgers is lack of help from teammates and coaches.
Tom Brady threw a perfect deep ball to a wide-open Mike Evans on the third play of the game that would've been a 64-yard touchdown pass if the star receiver hadn't dropped it.
