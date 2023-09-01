NFL Top 5 CBs Football

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game Oct. 23, 2022, in Denver. Gardner, who turns 23 on Thursday, quickly established himself as a shutdown cornerback in the NFL. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Sauce Gardner piled up plenty of awards in an impressive rookie season for the New York Jets. Gardner became the first rookie cornerback to earn All-Pro honors in 41 years. He was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He even had a sauce named after him by Buffalo Wild Wings. Gardner has now been named the NFL's top cornerback for 2023 by The Associated Press. A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at cornerback, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. Gardner got six first-place votes. Patrick Surtain II, Jalen Ramsey and Jaire Alexander received the other three.

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner piled up plenty of awards in an impressive rookie season for the New York Jets.

  

